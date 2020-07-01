BOISE — All employees and visitors are required to wear a face covering at all times while visiting or working at Ada County-operated indoor facilities, county commissioners announced in a news release Wednesday, which includes all county offices along with indoor facilities at Expo Idaho and Barber Park.
"Wearing a face covering is an easy way to protect those around you from COVID-19," the announcement said. "This measure, along with frequent hand-washing, and maintaining a physical distance of at least 6-feet from others while in public, allows us to work together to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities."
The Ada County announcement noted that the county is currently in Stage 3 of reopening, as opposed to the rest of the state, which is in Stage 4, saying "The Ada County Board of Commissioners re-emphasizes the need to follow the protocols established by public health officials so we can progress to STAGE 4 instead of returning to STAGE 2."
The move comes a day after two Idaho cities, Hailey and Moscow, made mask wearing mandatory, Boise State Public Radio reports.