BOISE — Almost 5,000 Ada County voters who requested a Democratic ballot for the May 19 primary election instead received a non-partisan ballot.
The county clerk’s office said Monday it will reissue the correct ballot.
Ada County last week got an unprecedented number of online ballot requests — so many that handling them one by one was unsustainable, clerk’s office spokeswoman Chelsea Carattini said — so the Secretary of State’s Office stepped in to help by conducting a batch process of requests.
The Secretary of State’s Office later found an error in the batch of ballots mailed to 4,949 Ada County voters. The error was isolated to ballots mailed April 21, according to the county.
The affected voters have been identified, and Ada County Elections will reissue the correct, requested ballot.
The non-partisan ballot only lists an Idaho Supreme Court justice race and an uncontested Court of Appeals judge candidate, while the Democratic ballot includes local, state and federal races — though in most legislative districts and in all Ada County races, Democratic candidates are running unopposed in the primary.
This is the second time the county has had to reissue ballots. Earlier in April, legislative Districts 16 and 17 had over 2,000 wrongly issued ballots that needed to be remedied.
Idaho is holding an all-absentee primary election because of the coronavirus outbreak. Voters must request an absentee ballot by May 19 and return it to their county clerk’s office by June 2. Request a ballot at idahovotes.gov.
Ada County’s elections office can be reached at 208-297-6860 and elections@adacounty.id.gov.