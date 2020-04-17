BOISE — Ada County will be reissuing more than 2,000 ballots after errors were discovered earlier this week.
Ballots for Legislative Districts 16 and 17 showed incorrect candidates for voting choices. Withdrawn Democratic candidate Nancy Harris showed up on District 16's ballot, while in District 17 incumbent Democrat Sue Chew and Republican Anthony Dephue were listed on the Democratic ballot; the Republican ballot was left empty.
District 16, which covers Garden City, had 1,073 voters receive an incorrect ballot, while in District 17, encompassing much of the Boise Bench, saw 1,086 incorrect ballots.
Ada County has temporarily stopped issuing ballots to both Districts 16 and 17, and will be reprinting and reissuing correct ballots on Monday, according to an Ada County Clerk's Office press release. Those corrected ballots should be getting to voters' mailboxes by the end of the week, Ada County Clerk Spokeswoman Chelsea Carattini said in an email.
Ada County has been mailing ballots since April 13, and has issued 15,346 in total. There are 717 unique ballot types, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said.
"We have been working around the clock to shift our operations to accommodate the changes in this unique all mail election. We appreciate the community’s patience with the process," McGrane said.