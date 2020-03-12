Ada County is cancelling all events at Expo Idaho through April 30 and is restricting its employees non-essential work travel for the next two months.
The Board of Ada County Commissioners made the decision to restrict travel through May 2020 due to rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in neighboring states, and chose to stop events at Expo Idaho to help slow the potential transmission of the new disease.
“Our primary concern is ensuring that our communities, and our staff are healthy and safe,” said Ada County Commission Chairwoman Kendra Kenyon.
"Especially in light of the World Health Organization declaring a pandemic and with the restrictions (President Donald) Trump is starting to place on travel and events, we are following suit in Ada County," Kenyon said.
The Boise Roadster Show, scheduled to begin Friday, was already shut down Kenyon said.
"We will be revisiting everything on a weekly basis to see where things are going and will get those things rescheduled," she added.
Ada County will take a case-by-case look at events planned for Barber Park's Education and Event Center between now and May 31, according to an Ada County press release.
The state of Idaho recently bolstered its ability to test for the new coronavirus by pumping $2 million into an emergency fund. Ninety-three people have been tested for the new disease in Idaho and 48 are currently being monitored by the state, according to coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Ada County Operations has been conducting more thorough cleanings of its facilities since last week while Ada County Emergency Management has begun working collaboratively with Canyon County and public health officials to plan for any potential outbreak.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call the Central District Health call center at 208-321-2222 which is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.