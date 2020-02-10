BOISE — The Ada County Board of Commissioners has chosen the 17 people who will serve on the county's Expo Idaho Citizens Advisory Committee. The committee is slated to meet for several months and recommend to commissioners what should be done with the defunct Les Bois horse track and the rest of the Expo Idaho grounds in the Garden City area.
The committee members, pending final approval Tuesday, are:
- L. Sheldon Barker, retired civil engineer
- Allen Taggart, University of Idaho, 4-H Youth Development Program
- Clay Carley, developer
- Bill Connors, Boise Metro Chamber president and CEO
- Marie Kellner, Idaho Conservation League Conservation program director
- Ed Lodge, Western Idaho Fair Board
- Kent Rock, financial adviser
- Matthew Wilde, Boise State University general counsel
- Matthew Wordell, Boise-based photographer
- Ian Malepeai, Idaho Fish and Game director of marketing
- Saydee Henning, 4-H representative
- Andrea Fogleman, Garden City citizen
- Mark Lavin, Boise Department of Planning and Development
- Brad Hoaglun, Meridian City Council member
- Jennifer Salmonsen, Star City Council member
- Kelsey Holder, Farmers Insurance agent, Kuna
- Nichoel Baird Spencer, City of Eagle planner
The board is scheduled to vote to confirm the committee members at its weekly Open Business Meeting on Tuesday.
The 247-acre Expo Idaho grounds, located in the middle of Garden City but situated on unincorporated Ada County land, is a hot topic for discussion and debate as the current Board of Commissioners looks at what that land's potential might be.
After Les Bois Park stopped racing horses in 2015, that acreage and the entire Expo Idaho site, which includes the fairgrounds and the Boise Hawks baseball park, has been under consideration for other potential uses. This new committee is intended to look at those uses and bring a recommendation to the board on what could or should be done.
The first committee meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Western Town in the Expo Idaho complex.