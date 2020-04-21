Ada County is trying a different tack to sell the Barber Dam, located east of Boise. And this time it won't require an auction to do so.
In late March, the county held an auction for the dam. Hull Street Energy, a Bethesda, Maryland-based energy investor, and Ted Sorenson, project engineer with Idaho’s Sorenson Engineering, had each put a $100,000 security deposit down earlier in March to reserve a place in the bidding for the dam, but no bidder showed up for the auction to offer a $1 million minimum offer for the structure. The March 30 auction took place five days after Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-home order.
On Tuesday morning, Ada County's Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to allow the county to enter into negotiations with a potential buyer. But, this doesn't mean the county is selling the dam yet.
"This allows us to move into conversations to sell the dam, but we are not at this time selling the dam," Commissioner Diana Lachiondo said via Zoom call. No potential buyers were mentioned during Tuesday morning's conversation.
Owned by Ada County since 1977 and operated by Enel Green Power, the dam has had problems over the last few years. Power outages at the site have disrupted or stopped the flow of water into the Boise River below the dam on multiple occasions, according to reporting done by the Boise Weekly. The Idaho Department of Water Resources fined Ada County $50,000 this summer and ordered fixes after a power failure at Barber Dam cut off the entire flow of the Boise River in the early morning hours of Aug. 2.
The county owns the dam because the previous owner failed to pay property taxes.