Education Career Opportunity program division manager Jeff Schatz discusses the importance of a diploma.

 Idaho Education News

Originally published June 28 on IdahoEdNews.org.

Ada County officials want to improve outcomes for troubled kids — those who’ve been arrested and find themselves on probation or in detention. As opposed to detainment, county managers and educators aspire to connect these at-risk kids with a community. A big part of that is school.

