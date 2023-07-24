Boise River snorkel training.jpeg

An Ada County Sheriff's Office dive team member was doing snorkeling training in the Boise River by the Parkcenter Bridge when they located male human remains on Saturday.

 Ada County Sheriff's Office Twitter

The Ada County Sheriff's Office reported two water-related incidents in two of Boise's most popular waterways.

At 9:42 a.m. on Sunday, the sheriff's office tweeted that male human remains were removed from the Boise River by the Parkcenter Bridge near Walnut Street. 

