An Ada County Sheriff's Office dive team member was doing snorkeling training in the Boise River by the Parkcenter Bridge when they located male human remains on Saturday.
The Ada County Sheriff's Office reported two water-related incidents in two of Boise's most popular waterways.
At 9:42 a.m. on Sunday, the sheriff's office tweeted that male human remains were removed from the Boise River by the Parkcenter Bridge near Walnut Street.
"An ACSO dive team member doing snorkeling training on the river discovered the remains Saturday afternoon," the tweet says. "The water is about 8 feet deep at that spot."
The sheriff's office added that the body had appeared to be in the water "for an extended period of time," and that there were no threats to public safety.
At 6:41 p.m. Sunday evening, the sheriff's office tweeted that marine deputies were investigating a report of a drowning at Lucky Peak State Park.
The man went into the water without a life jacket and did not resurface, the tweet says, adding that the man's boat was by Turner Gulch when he went into the water.
The dive team was continuing its search as of Sunday night.
