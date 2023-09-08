Police sirens crime scene tape (ISJ)

Star police shot and killed a man who they said was armed and exhibiting suicidal behavior, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were notified that a man was making suicidal statements and threatening to harm himself, and located him in a field next to a cement manhole located west of Highway 16 and south of Floating Feather Road, the news release stated.

