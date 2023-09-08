Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were notified that a man was making suicidal statements and threatening to harm himself, and located him in a field next to a cement manhole located west of Highway 16 and south of Floating Feather Road, the news release stated.
"Officers set up a perimeter and began talking to the man, who they could see was holding a handgun and was moving it around and at his head," the release said.
Police instructed the 41-year-old to drop his gun and offered to help him, but he refused, the release said.
"This went on for several minutes when officers heard a gunshot just after 6 p.m. and saw the man fall to the ground," the release said. It is unclear who fired the shot.
But the man was still breathing after the shot was fired, and police saw him begin to move his hands as they moved toward him.
"Officers stopped and ordered the man to throw the gun away so they could get him help," the release said. "This went on for about 10 minutes when the man grabbed the gun, sat up, and began yelling at the officers and waving the gun around."
An officer then shot the man. He was still alive and paramedics arrived at the scene and began treating him before transporting him to the hospital just after 7 p.m., according to the release.
He was declared dead about two hours later.
"The details of exactly what happened are still being determined," the release said.
No officers were hurt, the release said, and the officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave, per policy. Neither the officer nor the man were identified in the news release.
The Critical Incident Task Force Investigation is being led by the Garden City Police Department.
Thursday's incident was the ninth police shooting in Ada County this year, and the sixth that resulted in a death. There has also been one fatal police shooting in Nampa.