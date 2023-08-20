Ada County license plate cameras

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is looking to install license plate recognition cameras at busy intersections throughout the county.

 screenshot/KTVB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Aug. 17 on KTVB.COM.Although people might not put much thought into license plates, some law enforcement agencies around the Treasure Valley say they are the key to solving various cases.

“It gives us a much quicker lead,” Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford said.

Recommended for you

Load comments