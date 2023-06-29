Young woman on the phone outdoors

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recurring phone call scam that has returned locally.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, there have been numerous reports this week of people placing phone calls to residents pretending to be Ada County sheriff deputies. The phone calls feature a 208 area code and the caller uses the name of current employees at the ACSO, according to the release.

