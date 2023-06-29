The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recurring phone call scam that has returned locally.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, there have been numerous reports this week of people placing phone calls to residents pretending to be Ada County sheriff deputies. The phone calls feature a 208 area code and the caller uses the name of current employees at the ACSO, according to the release.
The news release states that scammers are asking for money to take care of an “arrest warrant.” Additionally, they are asking for victims to go to a store, get a pre-paid credit or gift card, put money on the card, and then call a phone number with the card information.
From there, the scammers take the money, the news release says.
The sheriff’s office said if a deputy had to issue an arrest warrant or file a civil judgment, they would attempt to find the person and leave cards with call-back numbers on them several times before placing a phone call. That call would also be used in order to set up a meeting, the news release said.
Additionally, deputies would not ask an individual to wire or transfer money electronically.
The sheriff’s office said the calls are placed over the internet, which makes them difficult to trace.
According to the news release, the Better Business Bureau is aware of the scam and advises people to never give out personal information when receiving an unsolicited phone call.
If you have received one of these calls, contact the Ada County Sheriff’s Office at 208-377-6790.