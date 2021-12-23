The holiday season seems to increase the frequency of scam calls, and Ada County is plagued with them.
In a news release posted to its website, the Ada County Sheriff's Office warns residents to be on the lookout for these scam calls, as someone may be at risk for fraud.
The caller will typically use a 208 area code ruse to persuade someone to answer the call, the press release said.
"Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputies will never call and threaten to arrest you because you have an outstanding civil judgement — or missed jury duty — or have a tax bill due — or have an arrest warrant — or anything like that," the release said.
The call may ask residents to place funds for payment into a kiosk, or direct those to travel to a store to put money on a credit card in relation to a warrant or civil judgement.
In reality, the release said, an officer will meet with someone in-person in relation to a warrant or civil judgment, not over the phone.
"They will never ask you to wire or transfer money electronically. That is a sure sign of the scam," the release said. It also warned those to never give out sensitive information over the phone — it can put someone at risk.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!