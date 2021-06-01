Less than six months into his second four-year term Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett announced his retirement Monday in an email to staff, effective immediately.
The sheriff’s office has not shared any additional information regarding why Bartlett stepped down suddenly.
The news of Bartlett’s retirement broke on Memorial Day after a KTVB reporter was forwarded an internal memo from an anonymous source. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Bartlett’s retirement but as of Tuesday afternoon had not made a formal announcement to the public about the shift in leadership.
Chief Deputy Scott Johnson has been appointed to the role of interim sheriff until the Ada County Commission selects a replacement, the office said.
“It was not expected,” said Patrick Orr, public information officer for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. “We do not have any additional information at this time. We will update this when we can.”
Bartlett was re-elected to serve as Ada County Sheriff in November 2020. He originally was appointed to the sheriff’s position in 2015 following the retirement of former Sheriff Gary Raney, and had been with the sheriff’s office since 2003, according to Bartlett’s campaign website. Bartlett was elected to the post for the first time in November 2016.
Bartlett also served as president of the Idaho Sheriff’s Association. Representatives from the association said Tuesday that Bartlett also was stepping down from that role as it requires that its president be an active sheriff.
“The association has a succession plan in place and our 1st Vice President will be moving into the role of President. Sheriff Richie Skiles of Latah County will complete Sheriff Bartlett’s term as well as his one-year term as president,” said Jeff Lavey, the Idaho Sheriff’s Association’s executive director.
Ada County Communications Manager Elizabeth Duncan said the Ada County Commission was made aware of Barlett’s decision to step down Monday.
The Ada County Sheriff is an elected position, but since Bartlett stepped down early, the commission will select candidates to replace him.
Bartlett ran as a Republican, so the Republican Central Committee will select three candidates and once that is done, the commission will have 15 days to make its selection, Duncan said.
Bartlett cited in his email to staff a need to “attend to a couple personal items and scheduling in my life and am looking forward to that very much,” according to the KTVB report. “Stay safe and enjoy the journey.”
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is the largest law enforcement agency in Idaho, with more than 700 employees — split about half and half between sworn deputies and professional staff, according to the Ada County website.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office has the largest budget of any county department.
Employees of the sheriff’s office help manage the 1,224-bed Ada County Jail, run the countywide 911 emergency dispatch center, issue driver’s licenses and concealed weapons permits, operate misdemeanor probation and alternative sentencing programs, patrol county waterways, and serve civil process from the courts.
Under Bartlett, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office expanded its staffing and budget.
Orr said a combined budget increase of approximately $25 million since 2015 — from a total of $61.5 million in Fiscal Year 2015 to more than $85 million in Fiscal Year 2021 — has been largely the result of population growth and the need to increase staff in the Jail Services Bureau and Administrative Services divisions. Ada County’s population has increased by more than 115,000 since Bartlett first became sheriff in 2015, according to previous Idaho Press reports.