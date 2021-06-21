BOISE — Videos circulating online show a nominee for Ada County sheriff praising the constitutional sheriffs movement and discussing how his emphasis on the U.S. Constitution would affect his actions were he to be named sheriff.
One interview was posted Oct. 29, 2020, and the other was posted June 12, 2021.
The Idaho 97 Project on June 19 posted a clip of an interview on Twitter in which Doug Traubel, the Ada County sheriff nominee, was wearing a “Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association” shirt. The full interview, on Facebook, is titled “Learning about constitutional sheriffs with Doug Traubel.” The Idaho 97 Project‘s goal is to counter extremism and misinformation, according to its website.
Possible @AdaCoSheriff appointee Traubel wears his "Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association" shirt with pride.
This is not a drill ... share video below.
Traubel worked for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office from 1994 to 2003 and was an investigator at the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office from 2003 to 2019.
Traubel is one of three nominees selected by the Ada County Republican Central Committee to fill the vacancy created by former Sheriff Steve Bartlett’s resignation on May 31. Bartlett was less than six months into his second four-year term.
Because Bartlett ran for office as a Republican, the Republican Central Committee was charged with selecting three nominees and forwarding them to the Ada County Commission. The Central Committee submitted the nominees Friday and the County Commission has 15 days from that date to make its selection.
Mike Chilton and Matt Clifford are the other nominees. Chilton worked for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office from 1994 to 2010 and Clifford is a police chief in Eagle and a lieutenant with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
The constitutional sheriff movement is focused on the idea that in a county, the sheriff is the ultimate law enforcement authority, according to Politico Magazine.
This belief has led hundreds of sheriffs to declare they would not obey any federal gun confiscation law, Politico reported. As of Monday, there were no formal or public plans by the Biden Administration to take guns from Americans.
The 2017 article said the association had 4,500 dues-paying members at that time.
“I’m getting so cynical now that I have to have a conversation with myself to not just throw my hands up and say, ‘Well, just start loading magazines, because it’s inevitable,’” Traubel said, in the Facebook video.
He talked about a hypothetical scenario in which the Boise Police Department “powers up with ATF to go take guns from people.”
“If they’re knocking on citizens’ doors in the city, well the city’s in my county,” he said in the video.
Traubel said he would not follow any similar gun rights restriction laws in a similar hypothetical situation, and called the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association a “wonderful organization.”
Traubel did not respond to a request for comment about the videos from the Idaho Press.
No members of the Ada County Board of Commissioners were available for comment Monday.
Traubel’s campaign website lists an endorsement from former Arizona Sheriff Richard Mack. Mack founded the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association and a 2016 Center for Public Integrity article said he was on the board of the Oath Keepers.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation described the Oath Keepers as an anti-government militia movement and more than a dozen people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with federal crimes in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., according to CBS News.
In an interview with the Idaho Dispatch, whose website said its goal is to be a nonpartisan platform, Traubel discussed defending quality of life during a population explosion, for example, by seeking out criminals.
“The whole country is sliding to the left and Ada County seems to be sliding to the left too in terms of the attitude toward law enforcement,” he said. “Police need to be … held accountable … (Our quality of life) is not going to be defended by armed report-takers.”
He said “we don’t want to slide to Portland; we don’t want to slide to Seattle.”
“I’m a forward thinker,” he said.
In the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020, many activists groups, including Black Lives Matter, have called for defunding or reforming the police.
In the interviews, Traubel called Black Lives Matter a Marxist group but said he would defend their First Amendment rights.
Traubel also told the Idaho Dispatch that he had reviewed the Sheriff’s Department’s policies and that he would change to the policy to allow the lateral vascular neck restraint, which is used to restrict blood flow to the brain and which can cause the subject to lose consciousness, according to the Legal Liability and Risk Management Institute. The Boise Police Department suspended use of the technique in June 2020 following concerns from public.
In the Facebook video interview, Traubel said the oath of office is to defend the United States Constitution and the Idaho Constitution. He posed a hypothetical to make his point.
“If I were sheriff, I would tell the city jurisdictions in my county, I will not accept any prisoners that are arrested for anything related to a COVID-19 violation,” he said. “I’m not going to be part of criminalizing something that’s unconstitutional, it’s just overreach.”
In the Facebook video, Traubel described the pandemic as “real” but “so few people are dying” and said that when he has to fly commercially, he has a face mask on which he has written “HOAX” with a permanent marker and wears that.
Traubel said he views things through a constitutional lens.
“My default position is always what is the proper role of government?” he said. “We’re told that in the Declaration of Independence. The role of government is to defend God-given rights. The Declaration of Independence is codified law.”
The Declaration of Independence is not legally binding, according to the National Archives.