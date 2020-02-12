Ada County's housing market hit two records in January: a record high median home price, and a record low inventory of resale homes, according to Boise Regional Realtors.
The median single-family home price in January was $363,000 — a $45,000 jump from a year ago.
The rising prices stem from the share of new construction on the market — 40% of Ada County houses sold in January were new — and the lack of existing homes for sale, the Realtor organization said in a press release Wednesday.
The median sales price for new construction in January was $419,440, up 12.2% year over year. That compares to a median sales price of $340,000 for an existing home.
"New homes are typically priced higher primarily due to increasing cost of land, labor, and materials," according to Boise Regional Realtors' release.
The share of existing homes on the market in January was down 28% compared to a year ago at this time.
"The Ada County housing market has been shifting to a new norm," the release states, "with new construction sales gaining more and more of the total market share."