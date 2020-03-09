The Ada City-County Emergency Management Executive Council met Monday to discuss what schools, governments, public transportation officials, hospitals and public health agencies are doing to combat the coronavirus with cases now found in 35 states.
"You can see how complex this already is," said Joe Lombardo, Ada County's emergency management and community resilience director.
The number of groups and institutions that could be affected by a coronavirus outbreak is high, as responses in other states and countries have shown. While Idaho has not yet been hit, the state has approved $2 million for a response to the virus, and public health officials are closely monitoring the situation.
"This is the type of event we've trained or practiced for 19 or 20 years now," said Russell Duke, director of Central District Health, which covers Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.
Ada and Canyon County officials will meet with public health districts Tuesday about an intergovernmental response to the coronavirus, Lombardo said after the executive council meeting.
"We didn't want to tackle this by ourselves, and neither did Canyon County," he said.
If necessary, Central District Health can order quarantines and undertake more drastic steps such as those already in place in other states.
"We're monitoring individuals coming from the state of Washington," Duke said.
The district is also monitoring people traveling from places coronavirus has hit particularly hard, like China and Italy, said Kimberly Link, Central District Health program manager for communicable disease control.
Both St. Luke's and Saint Alphonsus medical centers are taking precautions similar to those they put in place during peak flu seasons. Lisa Bisterfeldt, St. Luke's emergency manager, said hospitals were prepared for any coronavirus cases and were up to date on the newest safety protocols.
"We're ramping up our normal processes," Bisterfeldt said, which includes masks at patient intake stations and plenty of hand sanitizer all around.
Testing capability at the federal and state levels have been pumped up recently, according to Duke, and tests are being completed within 24 hours.
FACE MASK SHORTAGE
School districts are particularly concerned about potential impacts from a coronavirus outbreak.
"Our key focus is on communication with parents and families and communicating about Central District Health guidelines," said Bill McKitrick, the Boise School District's safety and security supervisor.
Schools are using flu seasons tactics to sanitize their hallways and classrooms, with Boise doing a nightly sanitization process. But shortages of hand sanitizer and surgical masks are hampering potential responses, said Alicia Jordan, Kuna School District lead nurse.
"Masks are impossible to purchase, so what do we do when at a certain point we run out of our supplies?" Jordan asked.
Duke said Central Health District was "acutely aware of the problem."
"This is a big deal," Duke said, and noted public health officials had been in touch with the governor's office and federal officials about shortages and remedying that situation.
Simple measures can be taken to avoid getting sick, however. Dr. Bob McKie, the section chief of inpatient and specialty medicine at the Boise VA Medical Center, said washing your hands with just soap and water for the amount of time it takes to sing the alphabet is enough.
"The better solution is to go back to good old soap and water," McKie said.
Anyone looking for more information about the novel coronavirus can find it at Idaho's website, coronavirus.idaho.gov and the CDC's webpage cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV.