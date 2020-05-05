BOISE — Roughly two weeks ago — with a little more than a week still left until Gov. Brad Little’s stay at home order was set to lift — Ada County Trial Court Administrator Sandra Barrios knew something needed to be done to help increase remote access to court hearings. She found an unlikely ally in that conundrum: Expo Idaho.
The Idaho Supreme Court in April issued orders mandating that only emergency hearings be held, in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. But those were always meant to be temporary measures, and on Friday, many kinds of hearings resumed, with the strict guideline that they be held remotely if at all possible.
That won’t be a problem for some people, and some defendants have appeared in court via computer or phone from their attorneys’ offices, Barrios said. But other people don’t have those capabilities, so Barrios worked with Expo Idaho to set up a bank of computer kiosks people can use, if necessary, to appear in court.
The venue regularly plays host to the kind of massive events — such as the Western Idaho Fair — that have become all but unthinkable in the nearly two months since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Idaho. Across the country, such events have been pushed back or canceled outright, leaving places such as Expo Idaho with a lot of space.
“It’s going to kind of be weird for you to walk in, and it’s going to be this big building and there’s going to be a couple of people there that are going to get (people) checked in before they go to the kiosk,” Bob Batista, director of Expo Idaho, told the Idaho Press. “It’s a big building and the purpose behind the big building, and the choice, was that everybody has enough room for social distancing and everything.”
Barrios said there are currently 10 kiosks, each roughly eight-feet wide, containing a desktop computer, a microphone and earphones. Surfaces are wiped down after each use, and Batista said a cleaning company cleans the bathrooms of the building each night.
Each person who has a hearing is allowed to bring one person with them for support, Barrios said. There’s no need for lawyers to appear with their clients in person, but they can. A public defender did on Tuesday morning, she said.
Tuesday was the first day of the effort. When Barrios spoke with the Idaho Press just after 11 a.m., she’d said a few people had already appeared at the building for court hearings.
“So we anticipate (traffic is) going to pick up in the next couple of days,” she said.
Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo lauded Barrios and Administrative Judge Melissa Moody for what she called a creative approach to providing remote court access for people who might not have it themselves.
“It’s that balance, right … social distancing, but also access to timely justice,” she said. “This is us trying to get creative to strike that balance. … It’s one of the interesting things about this moment is that it’s forcing all of us to get creative and take some chances that maybe we wouldn’t have before.”
She said the county would be reviewing the process to see if it is working, how many people are using the remote access point, and if it’s worth the investment.
“We have a job to do in terms of providing that access,” Lachiondo said. “So we’re going to try it out.”