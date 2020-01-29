BOISE — On Monday, the Ada County Board of Commissioners heard a joint presentation from the city of Boise and the Donor By Design Group about how Ada County could partner with the city of Boise and private groups to reduce family homelessness to "net zero."
"Net zero" for family homelessness is a concept that essentially means if a family is in need of housing, a coalition of Ada County local governments and nonprofits known as Our Path Home will not need to place them on a waiting list for a home.
The cost to develop the resources needed to end family homelessness in Ada County by 2025 would be $8.4 million, according to a study conducted by Boise State University's Idaho Policy Institute.
Currently the waiting list for housing services in Ada County is at 178 families, with an estimated 312 coming onto Our Path Home's list in the coming year. Of those 312, Our Path Home estimates 175 will leave the waiting list as they receive services. If this program gets off the ground and works the way it is intended, Our Path Home believes some 250 families will enter the waiting list in year five, and 250 will get off this list.
"We're at a tipping point right now," Wyatt Schroeder, Boise's director of community partnerships, said about being able to reach net zero within five years.
Schroeder said the $8.4 million figure would be split among different responses to homelessness, including prevention, rapid response, supportive housing and administrative services.
Our Path Home, a coalition that manages a centralized waiting list for homelessness services, is leading the charge to respond to homelessness with speed while offering long-term stability to those people.
Maureen Brewer, the continuum of care program manager for the city of Boise's Housing and Community Development, said scaling up access to supportive housing or housing that provides a permanent living space, case management and services like mental health care is a key part of the plan.
"Only 5% of households reappeared in the Our Path Home system (that had access to supportive housing)," Brewer said.
Jason Fry, the vice president of the Donor By Design Group, said during the feasibility study conducted by his company, 34 community leaders were interviewed to see if that $8.4 million could be raised to support the projects needed to respond to family homelessness.
"Really, a campaign like this is going to come down to 20 or 30 donors or entities," Fry said.
Ada County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Kendra Kenyon wanted more concrete details on that.
"Is there enough commitment in our community outside the county to make this feasible?" asked Kenyon, who pushed to know if specific companies and groups had been approached already.
Fry said the Albertson's Community Foundation, Boise Cascade, Micron, St. Luke's and Idaho Power had been contacted about being possible partners in the project.
Kenyon said she wanted to make sure the program was financially sound before she put her weight behind it.
"For me to sell this (to Ada County taxpayers) I have to tell them how financially this is a good investment for them," Kenyon said, adding that there was a "tax revolt" happening in the county as property taxes had rocketed up this past year.
"These are some tough conversations that we're having, so you have to help us be able to message this and communicate this, and talk about why it is so critical and why it is so important in light of where we're at right now in our community," Kenyon said.
The commission didn't say if it planned to financially support the Our Path Home projects, but did ask to schedule a follow-up meeting to take a look at more detailed information. That meeting has not yet been scheduled.