...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing. A cold frontal passage late
tonight will bring brief improvement to the stagnant
conditions but will worsen again Thursday and Friday with the
return of upper level ridge.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
Voters cast their ballots on the last day of early voting at the Ada County Election headquarters in Boise on Friday, May 13.
Ada County's general election results were successfully verified in an audit performed by the Idaho Secretary of State's Office.
One ballot cast for the Idaho Constitutional Amendment, SJR 102, which passed with 52% "yes" votes, was found to have more than one option selected; auditors determined voter intent should have indicated a "no" vote instead of an overvote, therefore changing the final result by one vote.
In total, 1,754 Ada County ballots were audited.
All ballots cast for SJR 102 in Ada County precincts 1411, 1415 and 1918, as well as batches of absentee ballots and early voting ballots, were hand-counted by a team comprised of secretary of state’s office staff and representatives from the Democratic and Republican parties, according to an Ada County Clerk's Office press release. Ada County was one of eight Idaho counties randomly selected by the secretary of state's office for a post-election audit.
“We are pleased by the results of the audit,” Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said in the release. “We work hard to ensure the utmost integrity in elections. In a time in which we are seeing an increase in questions regarding elections, these audits help build confidence in the process. Voters in Ada County can be confident that their votes count. We test our equipment extensively prior to an election so that we can ensure the accuracy of results. The audit demonstrates that the process works as intended.”