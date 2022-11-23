Early Voting

Voters cast their ballots on the last day of early voting at the Ada County Election headquarters in Boise on Friday, May 13.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ada County's general election results were successfully verified in an audit performed by the Idaho Secretary of State's Office.

One ballot cast for the Idaho Constitutional Amendment, SJR 102, which passed with 52% "yes" votes, was found to have more than one option selected; auditors determined voter intent should have indicated a "no" vote instead of an overvote, therefore changing the final result by one vote. 

Recommended for you

Load comments