BOISE — The Ada County Republicans have chosen their three nominees to replace Ada County Commissioner Rick Visser, who will retire at the end of the month.
After three rounds of voting, the Ada County Republicans' Central Committee chose three people and ranked them in order of preference:
- Rod Beck
- Patrick Malloy
- Kim Wickstrum
Those names will now be sent to Gov. Brad Little, who will choose one of them in the next two weeks to serve the rest of Visser's term, which ends this year. Beck, Malloy and Wickstrum all are running in the May 19 Republican primary to be placed on November's ballot.
Boise resident Beck has a long and decorated resume in Idaho politics. A former Idaho Senate majority leader and the head of the Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in Idaho, Beck has been involved in closing the Republican primary and other shifts in Republican politics.
Malloy is a longtime political operative and is part of the group that created The Idahoan, a publication that is at the center of a dispute of what can be categorized as a newspaper. A Meridian resident, Malloy ran for Meridian City Council in 2013.
Wickstrum, a Star-based real estate agent, has argued against property taxes in front of the Legislature. This primary will be her first political race.
Ada County Republican Central Committee Chairman Ryan Davidson said he believed the committee picked "committed conservatives."
"They respect the constitution and will take a hard stance on raising taxes at the county (level)," Davidson said.
The vote was held Tuesday night, a few hours after Little issued a statewide stay-home order.
"We received several inquires about postponing the meeting. Unfortunately Idaho law and our party rules did not allow for a postponement," Ada County Republicans posted to Facebook. "Once the County Chair receives notice of the vacancy from the County Clerk, the clock starts, and a meeting must take place within ten days."
Davidson said he believes the Legislature should make a "full scale review" of state laws to take pandemics into account to have responses to situations like this.
"We would strongly encourage the Idaho Legislature to change laws that would allow for postponements or online meetings that would address the circumstance we had with the coronavirus," he said.