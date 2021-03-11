BOISE — Ada County Elections officials this week removed 18,000 inactive and ineligible voters from its voter rolls, part of a statewide update of voter records that officials say is required by state law and has happened every two years for decades.
The voters removed from the lists had not voted in an eligible election in the past four years. Idaho code mandates the cancellation of inactive voter records to ensure the state’s voter registration system is current, wrote the Ada County Clerk’s Office in a press release.
The 18,000 names removed represent about 6% of the 299,311 voters registered in Ada County as of the 2020 general election. Removal of these voters from Ada County’s records was the final step in a series of cleanup activities that take place throughout the year to keep the system up to date, including checking local vital statistics, the Department of Correction, and other government databases, said Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane. The process has been in practice since 1970.
Anyone convicted of a felony in Idaho does not have their right to vote restored until the completion of a full sentence, including parole or probation, according to state law.
Voters whose information was cleared from Ada County’s rolls will receive a postcard in the mail. According to the Clerk’s Office, those were mailed on Tuesday. Anyone who has been removed from the system can reregister online, by mailing a registration card to Ada County Elections, or at the polls during early voting or on Election Day.
Ada County Elections encourages anyone removed from the rolls in error to contact the office to correct the mistake. It’s an easy fix, and staff wants to make voting as easy as possible, the Clerk’s Office said.
According to McGrane, online voter registration has become the most popular method of registration across the county. Idaho is also one of 19 states, as well as the District of Columbia, where voters can still register in person on Election Day.
County elections officials have determined based on the age group of those 18,000 voters that it appears many of them are students who attended Boise State, voted while they resided in Idaho, and have moved on in life but did not notify the state.
While voter fraud is rare in the United States, McGrane said it’s still important for the county to make sure the rolls stay as current as possible. Ada County does have several pending voter fraud cases, two of which McCrane said involve people voting in two states.
The Clerk’s Office is aware of approximately a dozen active voter fraud cases it is working with the sheriff’s office to investigate. By comparison, nearly 263,000 people voted in the November 2020 General Election. The voter fraud cases represent just over four-thousandths of 1% of that population.