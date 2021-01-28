Help will soon be available for Ada County renters who have struggled to keep up with utility payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ada County Board of Commissioners announced Thursday that $12 million in federal grant money will soon be available for renters who qualify, to help with utility and energy costs. The Emergency Rental Assistance money is part of the second COVID relief package, approved by Congress about a month ago, and was distributed by the U.S. Treasury.
“This pandemic has caused untold hardships for so many of our friends and neighbors through no fault of their own,” said Ada County Commission Chairman Rod Beck in a news release. “We are grateful this money is now available to Ada County residents, and we deeply appreciate the cooperation and expertise provided by our partners at the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities.”
Tenants and landlords, on behalf of tenants, can apply for assistance. The assistance includes electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal and additional energy costs, such as fuel oil.
“We appreciate the opportunity to administer federal funds locally in alignment with local priorities and oversight,” said Deanna Watson, executive director of the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities.