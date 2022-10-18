BOISE — Two of the three seats on the Ada County Commission are on the ballot in November, along with contested races for assessor, sheriff and coroner.
County posts are partisan elected offices; the current commission has a 2-1 GOP majority. But the sole Democrat, current Commissioner Kendra Kenyon, isn’t seeking re-election, setting up an open race between three candidates: GOP primary winner Tom Dayley; Democratic nominee Patricia Nilsson; and independent Anthony “Tony” Jones for a two-year term in the District 3 seat.
In District 2, current GOP Commission Chairman Rod Beck is seeking reelection to a four-year term, after first being elected to the commission in 2020. He faces Democratic challenger Stan Ridgeway, the former mayor of Eagle.
County commissioners are full-time employees, with an annual salary of $122,000. Current GOP Commissioner Ryan Davidson’s District 1 seat isn’t on the ballot this year; it’ll be up in 2024.
Here’s a look at the races and candidates:
DISTRICT 3 COMMISSIONER
Dayley, 78, is a retired longtime government official and Air Force veteran who served seven years in the Idaho House; worked in Washington, D.C. for multiple GOP Idaho senators; and twice headed the Farm Service Administration in Idaho, first as an appointee of President George H.W. Bush and then as an appointee of President Donald Trump. He holds a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s in political science from Brigham Young University.
“I think based on my experience that I have something to contribute to Ada County,” he said. “All my life, that’s what my goal has been, is to serve.”
Dayley lists his top issues as property taxes, including addressing the imbalance between homes and businesses by working with the Legislature; finding efficiencies in the county budget; and working to get federal payments in lieu of taxes to counties to be “more equitable.”
“Counties are a creature of the state, so we, meaning the counties, get our authority to tax basically from the state,” Dayley said. “So a lot of the property tax parameters are established by the state. I think … my experience and my background, having worked with the Legislature, still knowing some legislators, I would have an ability to impact that in favor of counties that some of the other candidates might not be able to.”
Nilsson, 63, a retired land use planner, notes on her campaign website, “In 2016 my opponent voted with the Republican legislature to de-index Idaho’s homeowner exemption, resulting in a disproportionate shift of property tax burden from commercial to residential property owners. I will work with all Ada County leaders to pressure the Idaho Legislature to fix this.”
Dayley said that move came after property values had been dropping, “So there’s an upside and a downside to indexing,” he said.
Nilsson holds a bachelor’s degree in political science with double majors in forestry and wildlife from Virginia Tech, and worked in land-use planning for 36 years, 26 of those in Idaho. That included more than seven years as a long-range planner for Ada County; three and a half years as a principal transportation planner for COMPASS; seven years as a planner for the city of Boise; and nine years as director of development services for Canyon County, a post from which she retired in the spring.
“My opponents don’t really have any practical experience with county governance,” Nilsson said.
“I just think that my years of experience will add a lot of value to the issues in front of Ada County right now,” she said. She hopes to work in collaboration with cities on growth issues including impact fees, for everything from jail expansion to parks, recreation and open space. “They’re all very receptive to that,” she said. “They need to work with the cities.”
Nilsson also lists as priorities updating the county’s master facilities plan and updating and bringing efficiencies to county operations, including things like implementing a unified fleet management system for the county.
“I’d like to make counties boring again,” she said. “We just have basic services to provide – and the drama really doesn’t help the taxpayers.”
“I think the county can do a better job,” she said. “I also want to make better appointments to the boards and commissions, particularly the health board. A lot of people are almost embarrassed by appointing Ryan Cole to the health board, and politicizing the health board by appointing (former GOP Congressman) Raul Labrador.”
She’s never run for office before; she’s steered clear of politics for all those years she was a staffer. “I’ve been complimented as a problem solver,” she said.
Jones, 72, is an economist who first became involved in local politics when he organized a successful effort to fight a proposed major housing development on the plateau above the Black Cliffs near Lucky Peak Dam in 2004. “We exposed the commissioners having illegal private meetings, county engineers approving substandard road construction,” he said. “It took us 10 years, but we stopped the development, and ultimately got it transferred into open space in the Boise foothills, which was a very good thing.”
Jones holds a master’s degree from the University of Washington and a bachelor’s degree from Idaho State University, both in economics. He owns Rocky Mountain Econometrics, a consulting firm he’s operated since 1985. He’s also worked for the state and for private-sector firms in marketing, facilities planning and research.
“I’m the only candidate that has zero development money in his campaign chest,” Jones said. “I am the only candidate that is not conflicted.”
The independent candidate also has only about $100 in campaign donations, he said, all from a neighbor “who took pity on me.” His top priority is to enforce county and state codes for land-use planning, which he says will lead to lower property taxes. “It’s important for the county commissioners to enforce the planning code, firmly, fairly, and consistently,” he said.
DISTRICT 2 COMMISSIONER
Beck, 71, is a former executive director of the Idaho Housing and Finance Association whose career has largely been in real estate. He served in the Idaho Senate from 1985-90 and was Senate majority leader; and served again in 1995, before leaving after one year to head the IHFA. A longtime GOP activist, he has been regional chairman of the Idaho Republican Party and chaired the 2016 Trump for President campaign in Idaho.
He studied at Boise State University and Brigham Young University, but received no degrees.
Beck touts his support for appointing former GOP Congressman Raul Labrador and controversial pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole to the Central District Health board; he says on his campaign website that the appointments “have been instrumental in helping reduce the conflict and rancor associated with pandemic activities and mandates.”
He said of the appointments, “I’ll defend it all day long. … They haven’t demonstrated to me that there was a negative impact to the community.”
He also touts his support for appointing Matt Clifford as Ada County sheriff, over controversial rival Doug Traubel.
If elected to another four years on the county commission, Beck lists his top priorities as continuing to provide public services without raising property taxes; streamlining application processes; and “mutual respect” to keep the county running in a “smooth cooperative manner where we can disagree without being disagreeable.”
Beck is proud of the $12 million property tax cut the county implemented last year, along with ongoing work on impact fees, revitalizing the Expo Idaho property, improvements to emergency medical services, and the county’s move to distribute federal emergency rental assistance funds through the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authority.
“It’s been a very, very productive year,” he said. “And the county, I think, is in better shape than when we took over. And we’ll make it better.”
Ridgeway, who like Beck was unopposed in the primary, says he wants to “restore integrity to the board appointment process in Ada County,” and says, “Contrary to what developers say, growth does not pay for itself, which places the burden on current long-term residents and taxpayers. We need to make sure we aren’t sticking residents with the bill while developers make millions.”
Ridgeway, 74, holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Auburn University and a master’s degree in rehabilitation management from the University of San Francisco McLaren School of Business. He worked in vocational rehabilitation in Alabama and Alaska, and also served as a deputy director for two state divisions in Alaska.
He ran for and was elected to two terms on the school board in Juneau, and then was elected to the city council there, serving three years. He retired in 2003 and moved in Idaho in 2005. He then ran for and was elected to the Eagle City Council, serving two years before being elected mayor and serving in that position for four years.
“This will be my 7th run for office,” Ridgeway said. “There have been a lot of decisions made by the current commission that citizens haven’t had a lot of input in, and I just feel like the Ada County residents deserve a commissioner who will listen to them, and who will weigh the evidence that they have in front of them … and make a decision based on evidence, and not as a political decision, as they did with Dr. Cole and Raul Labrador.”
He lists his top issues as listening to constituents; and ensuring infrastructure can keep up with growth.
He’s a former president of the Eagle Senior Center and an active community volunteer. Growing up in Alabama, he said his mother’s family were Republicans and his father’s were Democrats. “So I listened to both sides,” he said.
He also charges that the county was only able to cut property taxes due to federal American Rescue Plan Act aid funds, but Beck denied that, saying most ARPA funds are for specific purposes. Beck said the county wasn’t able to cut property taxes this year, but refrained from taking allowable increases of 3%.
OTHER RACES
In the race for Ada County Sheriff, current Sheriff Matt Clifford, a Republican, faces Democratic challenger Victor McCraw. Clifford, a 21-year veteran of the Ada sheriff’s office, was appointed to the post in June of 2021; a lifelong Idahoan, he holds a biology degree from Boise State University. Clifford also defeated Doug Traubel in the GOP primary for sheriff in May with 65.6% of the vote. McCraw, former director of Idaho’s Peace Officers Training Academy or POST who holds a bachelor’s degree in public safety administration from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix and a master’s in organizational performance and workplace learning from BSU, had a 28-year law enforcement career in Arizona prior to coming to Idaho in 2014.
In the race for Ada County Coroner, current second-term Coroner Dotti Owens, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Rich Riffle, who defeated Cheri Durst in the GOP primary. Owens joined the Ada coroner’s office in 2010 as a death investigator and holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice, from BSU and Arizona State University. Riffle is a retired police officer and deputy medical examiner from Oregon who holds a bachelor’s degree from Linfield College and moved to Idaho five years ago.
There’s an open race for Ada County Assessor, after the retirement of longtime GOP Assessor Bob McQuade. Rebecca Arnold, an attorney and former Ada County Highway District commissioner, won a four-way GOP primary with 35.1% of the vote; she made an unsuccessful run for mayor of Boise in 2019. Erik Berg is the Democratic nominee; the current chair of the Ada County Democrats, he sells commercial roofing in southern Idaho and Montana and also operates a business that sells ski lift parts.