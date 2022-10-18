Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Two of the three seats on the Ada County Commission are on the ballot in November, along with contested races for assessor, sheriff and coroner.

County posts are partisan elected offices; the current commission has a 2-1 GOP majority. But the sole Democrat, current Commissioner Kendra Kenyon, isn’t seeking re-election, setting up an open race between three candidates: GOP primary winner Tom Dayley; Democratic nominee Patricia Nilsson; and independent Anthony “Tony” Jones for a two-year term in the District 3 seat.

Tom Dayley mug

Tom Dayley
Patricia Nilsson mug with full permissions

Patricia Nilsson
Anthony "Tony" Jones mug with full permission

Anthony "Tony" Jones
Rod Beck mug Ada County

Rod Beck
Stan Ridgeway.jpg

Stan Ridgeway

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

