BOISE — Ada County’s Board of Commissioners will look like it did pre-2018 when newly elected Republicans Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson take their seats in January, and an Ada County Highway District race might come down to a recount with only two votes separating winner Alexis Pickering and 16-year incumbent Rebecca Arnold.
According to the Ada County elections website, the county saw an 87% voter turnout. That number is slightly lower than in 2016 when the county saw an 88% turn out rate. The Ada County website reports there were 230,425 registered voters in 2016 and there were 299,311 registered voters in the 2020 election.
ADA COUNTY COMMISSION
Davidson unseated Democratic incumbent Diana Lachiondo by just over 6,000 votes; Beck defeated Democrat Bill Rutherford by a comfortable margin of 19,000 votes. The 3-seat board will have a Republican majority, with Democrat Kendra Kenyon the holding the third seat.
Davidson and Beck said they planned to tackle soaring property tax rates.
"I'm hoping that we can come up with a plan to address property taxes and economic recovery in the wake of COVID-19," Davidson said, and noted while he had nothing specific in mind the day after the election, he was planning to focus on local issues and collaborate with a, "wide variety of leaders at the local level."
Beck said he would be using his relationships with Idaho State legislators as property taxes come in front of the governing body in 2021. He said he would cast a "keen eye" on legislation that could affect county finances, and Ada County in particular.
"I want to get the best government we can get for the the least amount of money we can … without jeopardizing services and safety," Beck said.
Beck said he would take a "slow and easy approach," as he stepped into another political position.
"Hopefully we'll be able to hit the ground running in January," he said.
Kenyon said she hoped the new commissioners understood what the job they had campaigned for required.
"This job is running a $300 million organization with 2,000 employees while protecting every taxpayer's dollar. It takes dedication, experience and a background in management," Kenyon wrote in a text message. "Hopefully, the new commissioners will understand our challenges with growth and realize the need to financially plan for the future. If future boards continue to kick the can down the road, and not take responsibility, it will cost our taxpayers far more than if we planned for fiscally conservative growth now."
RECOUNT POSSIBLE
Alexis Pickering defeated Rebecca Arnold by just two votes.
The question of a possible recount won't be answered until the results are canvassed by the Ada County Board of Commissioners, according to Chelsea Carattini, an Ada County Clerk's Office communications specialist. The final day for results to be canvassed is Nov. 13; then, a candidate has 20 days to request the recount, Carattini said.
"It's close enough that the county would pay for the expenses of the recount … in this case, it's less than or equal to 0.1% or five votes, whichever is greater, and this comes within the five-vote margin," Carattini said.
Arnold could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Pickering said Tuesday's result was a "hard-won victory."
"It was truly a grassroots effort, and I am honored by the turnout … I think people wanted a fresh perspective, a change," she said.
Pickering, a public health strategist, said she was prepared to start working on dealing with growth with other governments in order to grow sustainably, while bringing a public health perspective to ACHD's procedures, budgets and projects.
"I think the first thing is building off the relationships I currently have and building the ones I don't on the Commission, and using that seat to work collaboratively with cities," she said.