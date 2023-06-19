Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford, right, speaks to the Ada County Commissioners during a public interview at the Ada County Courthouse in June 2021. Despite a tight budget proposal from the county, Clifford and the sheriff's office is asking for 15 new positions to be funded.
Inflation affects governments just as much as its citizens – that much was made clear last week as Ada County officials presented the proposed 2024 fiscal year department budget to the Ada County Commissioners.
Across the board, the county has applied a 2.5% increase for operating capital budgets to address inflation. The budget is $373,437,946, including $1.5 million in personal supplementals and $5.8 million in operating supplementals and right now, Ada County has $3.2 million in requests more than it has revenue to cover.
The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking for a budget of $101,944,774 in the fiscal year 2024, which is $3,355,353 over the appropriation total.
In preparation for the budget meetings, every department was asked to not ask for new positions. Sheriff Matthew Clifford asked for 15 new positions: five 911 dispatchers, a jail investigator, two training deputies, a training sergeant, two courthouse security deputies and an IT project manager. Three other positions will be funded internally, including a sex offender registration coordinator, jail health services admin tech and a 911 emergency dispatcher.
Since Oct. 20, 2022, the number of daily non-emergency calls has increased by 27% and the number of emergency calls has increased by 43%, Clifford said.
"We are getting a rash of 911 hang up calls," Clifford said. "We need to return all those calls and if no one answers we need to send out resources to check them out. In May 2022, we had 482 911 hang-ups. In May 2023, we had almost 2,400. That lost time in the field and on the phone slows the whole process down."
Based on national standards, the center should have 74 dispatchers for maximum efficiency. They only have 56.
According to Clifford, the number of inmates in the county jail is getting "dangerously close" to their capacity of 1,116. As of Wednesday last week, there were 1,070 inmates in the county jail — the highest occupancy the county has seen all year, Clifford said.
"Every position I'm asking for today is a direct result of what we've experienced in the county and the need to provide a high level of service to our stakeholders," Clifford said. "Whether it's increasing emergency calls into the dispatch center and exploding jail population, or mitigating risk by ensuring our staff has the very best training to keep them safe, my team needs to know that we hear them and we support them."
Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation, Trent Tripple, clerk of Ada County District Court, said. The more people move to Idaho, the more competition increases, which drives inflation and cost of living higher.
"With rising costs, the pressure's on our employees — including health care increases, retirement savings increases, and prices for just about everything else in their lives increasing — we have to compensate them appropriately or we will lose them and not be able to provide the high quality central services our citizens have come to expect," Tripple said.
Between fiscal year 2019 and 2023, Ada County added 251 new positions, but went from a 94% fill rate to 90%.
"We're adding positions, but not filling them," Tripple said. "...We needed to consider serious employee salary adjustments to keep up with inflation to address the large number of vacancies that we have."
Ada County's average hourly wage is $28.42, which is below the statewide and Boise private sector average. Two-thirds of Ada County employees make less than $22.80 an hour, where one-third of employees make over $39 an hour.
Still, Idaho's unemployment rate has remained low at 3.1%, Tripple said.
Although inflation has made for a tight budget, Idaho recently utilized some of its surplus to address property tax relief, which the county is "sifting through" in the new house bill 292, Tripple said.
"The reduction in home values has reversed the trend of property taxes, shifting from residential properties to commercial properties," Tripple said. "For the first time in many years, residential homeowners can expect a decrease in the property tax bill due to this alone."
Budget deliberations will begin on June 20, the commission could adopt the tentative budget on Aug. 1, finalizing the budget on Aug. 15.
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press.
