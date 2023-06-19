Sheriff Interviews05.JPG (copy)

Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford, right, speaks to the Ada County Commissioners during a public interview at the Ada County Courthouse in June 2021. Despite a tight budget proposal from the county, Clifford and the sheriff's office is asking for 15 new positions to be funded.

 Idaho Press file photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Inflation affects governments just as much as its citizens – that much was made clear last week as Ada County officials presented the proposed 2024 fiscal year department budget to the Ada County Commissioners. 

Across the board, the county has applied a 2.5% increase for operating capital budgets to address inflation. The budget is $373,437,946, including $1.5 million in personal supplementals and $5.8 million in operating supplementals and right now, Ada County has $3.2 million in requests more than it has revenue to cover. 

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Reporter

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.

Load comments