Ada County is suspending public hearings at county commissioner and planning and zoning meetings until at least the end of April.
In a unanimous vote Tuesday, county commissioners postponed public hearings until "further notice" due to the threat of COVID-19.
Zoning applications and public hearings will be noticed for full public hearings whenever public safety can be assured, the resolution said. According to Brianna Bustos, a spokeswoman for Ada County's Development Services, the eight applications on both commissions' dockets will be bumped out to May. There aren't many other applications planned for May, she said.
Ada County is working on allowing the public to participate electronically in hearings as well, but the suddenness of the novel coronavirus crunch hurt Development Services' ability to roll them out in time.
"We are working towards solutions so the public can participate electronically, and probably could have had it up and running by next week but we didn't feel like that would give us enough time to get the word out to the public," Bustos wrote in an email. "We wanted to make sure we would have plenty of time to do plenty of messaging about how it will all work, do some test runs, answer questions, etc."
Ada County spokeswoman Elizabeth Duncan said the commission's goal in holding off on the process was to make sure everyone had an opportunity to be involved with the new style of public meetings.
"The process is important, but even more important is the spirit of government transparency and participation," Duncan said. "The goal is to create a system or workaround where everyone has access to these types of hearings, people might not have great connectivity or a smartphone. … That's the primary concern."
Commission Chairwoman Kendra Kenyon called the decision "a balancing act."
"We had numerous conversations with development services, we reached out to the parties, and were really kind of taking a pulse on what people were feeling," she told the Idaho Press.
Gov. Brad Little's recent stay-home order changed how local governments are conducting business, with many shifting to phone hearings and video calls to gather quorums of elected officials.
In Idaho, 525 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, including 195 in Ada County, as reported on the state's coronavirus website Tuesday evening.
The commissioners have taken steps to achieve social distancing at work. Kenyon and Commissioner Diana Lachiondo are taking turns coming into the office, and Kenyon said the county has been able to do some of its usual in-person work online.
