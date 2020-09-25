BOISE — On May 19, June Pack awoke early, as she always does on Election Day, in preparation to open the polls at the precinct she manages. Then she remembered the May primary was being conducted with all-absentee voting, the first time in her 55 years as a poll worker such an election took place.
That historic election would also be Pack's last as a poll worker. After volunteering for Ada County elections since 1965, most recently as a chief judge, managing a voting precinct in Meridian, the 91-year-old Pack is retiring and passing along the post to her daughter.
"I just like doing it," Pack said during a ceremony Friday honoring her years of service at the Ada County campus in Boise. "I'm a people person. My husband was in the Navy, so you just do things you need to. … You just do it."
Pack is one of the longest-serving volunteers ever in Ada County, said Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane.
Her retirement comes ahead of what likely will be another historic election on Nov. 3, when Americans will vote for president, amid a pandemic and social unrest.
Ada County will begin sending out about 125,000 absentee ballots in the coming weeks, McGrane said.
The novel coronavirus is at least partially the reason for Park's retirement. That, combined with bad knees — "It's kind of hard to sit for 18 hours," she said — convinced Park to call it quits at her son's recommendation.
During the Friday ceremony, where Park received a plaque for her service, she recalled past elections. One year, her precinct rented a one-man band — some stayed after voting to enjoy the music. Her kids would often visit and bring gelato.
Overall, the process has become much easier in recent years, with new technology, Park said.
"You don't know what voting is," she tells younger poll workers, recalling the days when votes had to be counted by hand.
At her precinct, Meridian Elementary School, Chief Judge Park had her workers trained.
"When the bell rings at 8 o'clock you get your work done," she said. That's how you get home by 9 p.m. with votes counted.
Park's daughter, Carol Hutchinson, who has volunteered at polls in Boise over the years, will take the helm managing the Meridian Elementary precinct this November. Historically, such a matriarchal transfer of responsibility has been a common tradition among poll workers, McGrane said.
“We are pleased to honor June Pack, and we are inspired by her long and dedicated service to voters in Ada County," McGrane said in a news release. "Poll workers truly are essential to elections and democracy, and June is an incredible example to all of us.”