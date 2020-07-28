BOISE — The Ada County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday accepted a tentative fiscal year 2021 budget of $284,731,212.
With the tentative budget number set, any changes to the budget can only go down, according to Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane.
"We're fairly settled with where we are," he said.
The budget passed by unanimous vote after weeks of hearings in June. The commissioners declined to take the allowed 3% property tax increase in 2021, due to the economic issues caused by COVID-19.
In response, Ada County's FY2021 budget is down $3.3 million from the current $288.1 million expenditures, according to Ada County's online Budget Explorer.
Notably, 30% of the proposed budget is going to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, which administers the county jail and provides law enforcement for Kuna, Eagle, Star and unincorporated Ada County. The sheriff's office received a $5.4 million bump in FY 2021 to an all-time-high budget line for the office of $85.8 million.
The county plans to build a new Department of Motor Vehicles building, where residents can apply for and receive driver's licenses. County officials hope this will break up long wait times at the Benjamin Lane office.
For those hoping to take a closer look at this year's tentative budget, the Ada County Clerk's Office has an online portal that breaks down the budget by department at adacounty.id.gov/clerk/budget-finance/budget-explorer.