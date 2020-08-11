BOISE — The Ada County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $284,731,212 budget for fiscal year 2021, which starts Oct. 1.
The budget passed by unanimous vote after weeks of hearings in June and July. The commissioners declined to increase property tax rates due to the economic issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new budget is down $3.3 million from the current budget of $288.1 million, according to Ada County's online Budget Explorer.
Here's a breakdown of anticipated revenue for FY2021:
- $148.5 million: property taxes
- $5.2 million: taxes from new construction
- $84.8 million: department revenues — from places like the landfill, trash collection and other services
- $34.4 million: payments for service from other government agencies
- $12.9 million: savings
This year's funding will provide some relief for frazzled drivers waiting in line at Ada County driver's license locations, according to Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane. In the last budget cycle, the county set aside $505,280 to lease a second driver's license location, and in this year added another $596,000 to pay for 12 new positions to staff that new location, which is slated to open in August 2021 at the 700 block of S. Progress Avenue, according to Ada County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Patrick Orr.
Alongside that project, 30% of the proposed budget is going to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, which administers the county jail and provides law enforcement for Kuna, Eagle, Star and unincorporated Ada County. The sheriff's office received a $5.4 million bump in FY21 to an all-time-high of $85.8 million.