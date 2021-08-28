We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
1 of 2
A participant in the Ada County Work Release program watches a Harry Potter movie in one of the dorm areas at the work release center, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
BOISE — The Ada County Sheriff's Office next week will open its new Community Transition Center, a facility that will host an expanded work release program, meant to reduce overcrowding in the county jail.
For the last two years, the sheriff's office has been reevaluating its work release program, which previously only allowed inmates who were employed to live in its work release center.
Ada County Sheriff’s Office employees, judges and other courthouse officials last year added an option for alternative sentencing, called community transition, which allows the sheriff’s office to move more people out of the jail and into the work release center, so long as they’re not deemed to be a risk to the community.
The new Community Transition Center will house inmates who are nearing the end of their jail term and can safely be in the community. They will be able to work on finding employment or go to their jobs every day while finishing their sentences. People in the program will have access to programs that offer work search, GED studies, work force readiness and interactive journaling.
The Community Transition Center has an updated computer lab that can be used to create a resume, search online job listings and apply for work.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The facility has a laundry room, kitchen and a new modular classroom building, which the sheriff's office purchased through its involvement in the MacArthur Safety and Justice Challenge.
The sheriff's office is hosting an open house at the new facility at noon on Tuesday.
Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford and Ada County Commissioners Rod Beck and Kendra Kenyon will make brief remarks. Guided tours will follow, and refreshments will be available.
The Community Transition Center is located at 7255 Barrister Drive in Boise.