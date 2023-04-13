Support Local Journalism


Ada County moved forward on a large planned community near Kuna, despite the city of Boise’s opposition to the project.

County commissioners voted unanimously during Wednesday's hearing to approve a comprehensive plan map and text amendment for the Spring Rock Planned Community. The goal of the developers is to have a central urban village, community center, commercial properties and a mix of housing types.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

