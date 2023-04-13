Ada County moved forward on a large planned community near Kuna, despite the city of Boise’s opposition to the project.
County commissioners voted unanimously during Wednesday's hearing to approve a comprehensive plan map and text amendment for the Spring Rock Planned Community. The goal of the developers is to have a central urban village, community center, commercial properties and a mix of housing types.
“All to enhance and be self-sustaining in that area,” said Dave Yorgason, the applicant.
The 762-acre planned community was given the green light from Ada County Planning & Zoning in February. It is located south of Boise and east of Kuna, near the Falcon Crest Golf Course.
The neighboring school districts, Kuna and West Ada, requested that the community include two schools. Charter schools have also approached the developer. The developer will also pay for a fire station and Kuna Fire District will provide fire protection.
“They wouldn’t be able to get it built nearly as quickly,” the developer said of the fire station. “And so we’re really trying to realize and embrace the partnership with all of our agencies.”
The developer is also proposing electric vehicle charging stations and solar panels.
“The city of Boise did write a letter of opposition,” the developer said. “We think they misunderstood some of the facts … this is not prime farmland as mentioned. There’s a lot of floodplain in the middle.”
A city spokesperson said the city is still in opposition and did not feel its concerns were adequately addressed.
The letter of opposition cited concerns about water, the community's increased need for Boise’s services, the impact of an existing police shooting range nearby and the expansion of municipal services and infrastructure into a farmland area. The letter also expressed concern about nonexistent access to transit.
However, the city of Kuna ended up sending a letter of support, the applicant said.
“It’s not just an affordable housing project,” Yorgason said. “It’s a whole lot of variety of housing that will be available for people to move up and down as they age throughout the community.”
Kim Briggs, a Kuna resident, said she had some concerns because her well went dry this past year. At least one other person had concerns about water.
“We just don’t see that it’s going to complement anything in the area,” Briggs said. “I want to know who will pay for our well if it goes dry again … it’s a big concern for everyone in our area.”
But one man did come to the stand to support the project.
Yorgason said they are not drilling new wells and will be piping water to the area.
“We understand the questions about water, very familiar with concerns about water and wells failing,” the applicant said. “We’re just using existing infrastructure to serve our community.”
All three Ada County Commissioners said they knew the applicant but that it wouldn’t affect their decision.
“They've met all the requirements under our development code,” Commissioner Ryan Davidson said. “Other than the city of Boise, there hasn't really been any well-articulated reasons not to support this.”
But there’s still more to go as the project moves forward.
“This is not the final application, this is just sort of the beginning of the first phase of the process,” Commissioner Rod Beck said. “We need to have a better supply of homes in this community to keep the price affordable and I think this will contribute to that.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County.
