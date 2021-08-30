We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
BOISE — An Ada County man in his 50s is the first person to die of complications from the West Nile virus in Idaho this year. The death follows a handful of cases reported this summer in both Ada and Canyon counties.
“The recent infections and the discovery of mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus serves as a reminder to protect ourselves,” said Lindsay Haskell, communicable disease control manager at Central District Health, in a news release. “West Nile Virus is present in many of our counties, and we encourage members of the public to use caution and prevention measures to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their animals.”
The West Nile virus is carried by mosquitoes. So far this year, 12 counties in Idaho have reported “finding mosquito pools that tested positive” for West Nile virus.
Two people and six horses have been reported as infected, the release said.
The disease tends to affect people, birds, and horses, but does not typically affect cats or dogs, the release said. However, eight out of 10 people do not develop symptoms, according to the release. Those that do may experience joint pain, body aches, headaches, rashes, diarrhea, or vomiting. Some people who test positive may go on to develop severe “neuroinvasive” symptoms, such as encephalitis, or brain swelling, tremors, fever, stiffness, and disorientation and may require hospitalization. In Idaho historically, 20% of people who have tested positive for the virus have developed neuroinvasive symptoms, according to reporting from the Idaho Press.
Though there is no vaccine for humans, there is one for horses, the release said, and people are encouraged to get their horses vaccinated annually.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Because mosquitoes breed in standing water, people should make an effort to drain standing water on their property weekly, according to the release. Other tips include avoiding mosquitoes between dusk and dawn when they are most active, wearing clothing that covers the skin between dusk and dawn, and applying mosquito repellent that contains lemon eucalyptus oil, Picaridin, or DEET.