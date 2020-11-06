BOISE — The Ada County Board of Commissioners is trying to stop Suez Water from raising annual water bills by 22.3%.
On Friday, the Board of Commissioners filed a motion with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to intervene in a proposed rate increase by Suez Water Idaho Inc. If the motion is accepted, the Board of Commissioners will be able to participate in the proceedings of the rate case and advocate against what the commission called an "excessive rate increase request."
Earlier this year, Suez Water went in front of the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to request a 22.3% rate increase for 98,000 customers in Ada County. Suez is requesting the rate hike to pay for $115 million in completed improvements to Suez's infrastructure. The new rates would cost residential water customers on average an additional $6.61 a month and commercial customers $23.51 per month.
“We believe this significant rate increase is excessive and comes at a time when families in Ada County are already struggling to make ends meet,” said Ada County Commission Board Chair Kendra Kenyon. “We are grateful to have a mechanism in Idaho where counties, cities and individuals can intervene and make their case to the PUC for restrained and prudent rate increases.”
Suez spokesperson Jane Kreller provided a statement from the international water company on Friday.
"Local governments are regular intervenors in the public process to determine utility rates. The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) must weigh Ada County’s perspective against other customer needs, such as crucial maintenance and improvement of Suez’ Treasure Valley water system," the statement said. "The application for a new rate reflects all the steps SUEZ has taken to ensure safe, reliable drinking water to its customers is provided today and well into the future. Suez is confident the public process directed by the PUC will determine a fair outcome for Suez, Ada County and everyone else affected by the decision."
Ada County contends that Suez's estimated $10.2 million revenue increase will not be used to only deliver water to customers, but will be used for other operating salary costs.
"Ada County’s filing makes note that the county has a direct and substantial interest in this matter as the county owns and operates a number of buildings which depend on Suez water. The outcome of the proceeding to intervene directly affects Ada County, and all residents of our communities," an Ada County press release said.