BOISE — A $44.5 million construction project will add 294 new beds to Ada County's long overcrowded jail.
Construction will begin sometime in the spring of 2021 and has an estimated completion date of mid-to-late 2023, the county sheriff's office said Thursday on Facebook. The new building, or "pod," will include a food storage warehouse with freezers and refrigerators, new loading docks, an expanded booking area for people brought to the jail and a new road and jail entrance off North Allumbaugh Street.
The Ada County jail has regularly had inmates sleeping on the floor, Sheriff Steven Bartlett said during an Oct. 6 public hearing about the jail, and overcrowding has been an issue for years.
"We are maxed out on bed space. We can hold up to 1,116 inmates in our main jail building. Before the COVID-19 coronavirus hit, our inmate population was over 1,000 pretty much every day and trending up. We had more than a few days where we had to put cots on the floor of our dorms," the Facebook post said.
Earlier this week, the Ada County Board of Commissioners OK'd a $38 million loan for the jail expansion, which will pay for the main construction of the new facility and remodeling the jail's current kitchen. Another $6.4 million will come out of the county budget to pay for equipment, furnishings and the first lease payment for the loan.