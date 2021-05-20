MERIDIAN — Since 2016, the Ada County Coroner’s Office has been laying to rest people’s unclaimed remains at the Mausoleum at Terrace Lawn Memorial Garden Cemetery in Meridian in a tradition memorializing the forgotten.
On Thursday, attendees at this year’s ceremony honored the lives of 28 community members, marking a total of 116 individuals the county has provided a final resting place for in partnership with the Cloverdale Funeral Home.
The remains are left at the Ada County Coroner’s Office because either no family could be found or family declined to claim them. Staff at the office spends "countless hours seeking legal next of kin," said Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens.
Bob Ross, funeral director at the Cloverdale Funeral Home, partnered with the coroner's office in 2016 to create a space for the unclaimed remains.
“In 2016, I was reading the paper and I saw a picture of two deputy coroners standing in front of a closet full of cremated remains, and an article talking about wondering what they were going do to with that,” said Ross.
“I brought the idea to our management staff here at Cloverdale, and I said we need to help in this situation. A crypt was donated so these people can have a respectful place to repose.”
Speakers, including local advocates, law enforcement, and coroner’s office staff, read poems and prayers before the group of around 30 people walked to the front of the mausoleum to remember the 28 people laid to rest that morning.
“It’s an honor to be here," said Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary, a Boise-based community housing organization.
“These times have been difficult trying to create a world of understanding that everyone, no matter where they come from, or if they’ve been forgotten or not, they all deserve to be given grace and dignity.”
Peterson-Stigers read from a poem called “We Carry Their Names,” written by an advocate for the homeless in Minnesota, Carina Aleckson, in 2018.
Owens said she was grateful the ceremony was able to move forward this year so the department could provide these 28 people with their final resting place.
“As the Ada County Coroner, I am honored to hold the role as designated caretakers of these individuals’ earthly remains. It is my responsibility and my privilege to ensure that we provide a service for them all,” said Owens. “These people lived among us, walked among us, and they were a part of our community.”
“It has been said that the life of the dead has been placed on the memories of the living,” she said. “These deceased community members deserve to be remembered and cherished with their lives representing the importance of every individual’s impact on a community and the lives surrounding them.”
Scott Johnson, chief deputy for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, said it’s the job of peace officers in Idaho to serve everyone in the community. “We are here today to honor members of our community; members of our community that their circumstances have brought them to our care. They shall be treated as members of our community for ever more.”
“As all of us are the same, each of us should be honored, remembered, and mourned. We each travel our own path in life. The path always has twists, it always has turns, it always has ups, and it always has downs. But it always ends here," Johnson said. "Details don’t really matter. We are here today, all of us, as servants of our community, and providing a service to another human being is a hallmark of humanity.”