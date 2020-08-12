BOISE — Ada County's housing market was a wild one for prospective homebuyers in July, as inventory levels and sales prices continued to break records.
Ada County's median sales price for new and existing single-family homes reached $390,000 in July.
Housing inventory bottomed out at 743 available units. Closed sales hit a 16-year high of 1,402 homes, and pending sales broke the 2,000 mark, according to Boise Regional Realtors.
These are all records since the realty group began tracking the metrics in 2004. The group believes the market's pressure is most likely due to a squeezed time frame after COVID-19 shutdowns cut housing sales in March and April.
"There are a number of variables at play when it comes to home prices, but the bottom line is that buyer demand continues to outpace the supply of homes for sale. The existing homes that are available for purchase are often being listed and are selling at higher prices than in what we saw in 2019," Boise Regional Realtors President Michelle Bailey said in a statement.
Only 337 resale homes were on the market in the county at the end of July. The rest of the homes on the market were new construction, whose median retail price is $425,000, or $45,000 more than resale homes.
"Looking more closely at the mix of sales, we see a drop in the number of homes listed and sold between $200,000-$299,999, and sharp increase in those priced above $500,000, which pushed up the median for the segment and market overall," according to Boise Regional Realtors.
JULY TRENDS
Ada County, new and resale single-family houses:
- Active listings: 743
- Pending listings, 2,046
- Median price: $390,000, up $50,000 year over year
Ada County, resale houses only:
- Active listings: 337
- Pending listings: 967
- Median price: $380,000
Canyon County, new and existing single-family houses:
- Active listings: 310
- Pending listings: 1,073
- Median price: $300,490, up $50,000 year over year
Canyon County, resale houses only:
- Active listings: 155
- Pending listings: 513
- Median price: $275,000
Source: Intermountain MLS