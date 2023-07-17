Meridian traffic

A motorist turns east onto Fairview Avenue off northbound Eagle Road in Meridian in this 2022 file photo.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


GARDEN CITY — Roads in the Treasure Valley are not nearly as crowded as those in neighboring states like California, but congestion concerns have mounted as the valley’s population continues to grow.

Last week, the Ada County Board of Commissioners and Ada County Highway District met in a joint meeting to discuss, among other topics, the legislative direction on congestion mitigation.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Recommended for you

Load comments