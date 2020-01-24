MERIDIAN — Ada County officials have identified Meridian as the tentative site for a second Department of Motor Vehicles.
Patrick Orr, a spokesman with the Ada County Sheriff's Office, said in an email Friday the office will likely be located at Franklin and Linder roads. The Ada County Board of Commissioners budgeted $500,000 for the project, which is still in the planning stages and expected to be official soon.
"We are working with Ada County Development Services on a plan where a private company would build the new office and Ada County would lease that space," Orr told the Idaho Press. "That new building will have plenty of parking and good access, as Linder and Franklin are both major arterial roads for the residents of western Ada County. It is also close to the Ten Mile and Meridian Road exits off Intestate 84."
Orr said the second location — which was chosen after deep dive on demographic trends, population projections and traffic analysis — will hopefully reduce wait times and help alleviate crowds at the county's sole DMV on Benjamin Lane in Boise.
"We don’t know yet exactly how much it will cost, or how many work stations we will have at the new location, or the some of the other details people are likely curious about," Orr said. "We hope to have those specific answers soon, and when we do, we will share them right away."