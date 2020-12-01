BOISE — The Board of Ada County Commissioners voted 3-0 on Tuesday to turn part of the Barber Pool into an open space and conservation area.
The 35.45-acre county-owned property is along the north bank of the Boise River near the intersection of state Highway 21 and Warm Springs Avenue. It provides habitat for 60 species of mammals, reptiles, amphibians and 200 species of birds, according to the board's resolution.
The property, above Barber Dam, was given to the county in 1986 by the Idaho Park Foundation Inc. It was not part of the county's sale of the dam to three Idaho investors earlier this year.
Brian McDezitt, the vice president of the private, nonprofit land trust Idaho Foundation for Parks and Land, said the 35.45 acre space being turned into a conservation area was good preparation for the pressures of growth on the area.
"Ada County is to be commended for trying to get ahead of the problem before it becomes an issue," McDezitt said.
By turning this section of the pool into an open space and conservation area, the board is allowing passive recreation in the area — bird-watching, hiking, painting, drawing and photography are all included — but is precluding mountain biking, four-wheeling or other non-pedestrian activities.
Commission Chairwoman Kendra Kenyon said preserving the area for future generations was especially important during a pandemic.
"Open space and wild lands are so important for us to preserve," she said. "They're a bit of respite in troubled times."
Scott Koberg, the director of Ada County Parks and Waterways, said turning the Barber Pool into an open space and conservation area was supported by a number of groups, including the Barber Valley Neighborhood Association, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the Idaho Shakespeare Festival and the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands.
The Foundation for Parks and Lands is the largest land-owner in the Barber Pool Conservation Area, which expands across 700 acres along the lower Boise River.