BOISE — Several Ada County Democrats are calling for a consistent, statewide protocol on releasing body camera footage following a police shooting. Their announcement comes after Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts this week issued contradictory statements on the issue in the wake of a string of officer involved shootings in Boise.
Six Democratic state lawmakers — Reps. Colin Nash, John Gannon and Lauren Necochea of Boise and Rep. John McCrostie of Garden City along with Sens. Grant Burgoyne and Melissa Wintrow of Boise — issued the joint statement Friday.
“Body cams can dramatically improve accountability for police officers and those they encounter — and that’s as it should be," they wrote. "In police shooting cases, body cam footage can absolve an officer, help convict a criminal, or establish an officer’s breach of duty. There is an important public interest in the footage because it can help the public understand the conduct of public servants and elected officials, and the nature of crime and public safety in the community."
Idaho law is not clear on who controls the release of body camera footage to the public, the lawmakers wrote. They continued, Idaho needs consensus legislation to make this clear and to create other protocols, including "assuring that no one can bar the release of body cam footage without a court order" and requiring courts, when they're asked to bar the release of footage, to "carefully consider not only the rights and interests of those involved in the matter, but the public’s interest as well."
On Monday, the Boise mayor called for the release of body camera footage from three recent shootings by the Boise Police Department, prior to the completion of investigations into the incidents.
Minutes after McLean’s announcement, Bennetts said such a move would undermine the investigations and “constitutional due process.”
“The critical incident taskforce investigations are real criminal investigations that could result in charges being filed against police officers or others and we believe the evidence should be maintained in a way consistent with evidence in every other criminal case,” Bennetts' statement read. “Premature release of any evidence in criminal investigations violates the due process rights of those who may be charged and prevents a fair trial. We will not be party to impeding the pursuit of justice.”
On Wednesday, the Idaho Press asked McLean whether the city needs permission from the prosecutor's office to release body camera footage from its own police department. In an emailed response, McLean wrote, "We continue to seek partnership with the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office and other law enforcement agencies to establish a process for the release of body camera video sooner to improve transparency and accountability. I believe this can be accomplished without undermining investigations while building trust in the community."
During a recent discussion with reporters, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee signaled that he was in favor of releasing footage sooner. Lee said he was “having conversations with my colleagues about how we can get to a way that we can more rapidly release video.”
Through a spokesperson, Lee declined a follow-up interview request from the Idaho Press.
A phone call to the local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, the police union, was not returned by Friday afternoon.
If Boise were to release body camera footage sooner, it would be far from the first law enforcement agency to do so. Just last year, agencies in and around nearby Reno, Nev. — an area similar in population to the Treasure Valley — changed their policies to release footage within two weeks of a shooting. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office, the police departments of Reno and Sparks, a city that borders Reno to the east, made the change.
At the time, Reno Police Department Deputy Police Chief Tom Robinson told the Reno Gazette Journal the policy change was necessary to maintain an “excellent relationship” between police and the community. Robinson also told the newspaper there has been concern over preserving the integrity of investigations, but the videos needed to be publicized.
"We realized that community concerns kind of shifted and there’s a strong desire by people out there to view these videos," he said.
The Ada County Democrats said being tight-lipped on police shootings can "foster suspicion, fear, and undue speculation." It can also "undermine confidence in the integrity of public servants and elected officials," they wrote.
"We believe there should be a much more consistent approach about what is released to the public and when," the lawmakers wrote. "We do not believe that any mayor, county commissioner, sheriff or police chief should have to go hat in hand to another official to get body cam footage that was created by a law enforcement agency under his or her control, nor do we believe any member of the public should be barred from obtaining such footage without a court first having to decide that a right of one involved in the matter outweighs the public interest. It’s in everyone’s best interest to be as transparent as possible in resolving these sorts of serious situations.”