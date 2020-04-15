BOISE — The all-mail May primary election is fast approaching, and Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane is keeping so many objects in the air, it's a wonder he hasn't been hired as a professional juggler.
"Despite the May election sounding far away, we are in the thick of it right now," McGrane said in a phone interview.
Gov. Brad Little announced March 30 that the May 19 primary would be an all-absentee ballot election, despite a request from the Secretary of State's Office to postpone the election. That decision has put pressure on county elections offices, which must make swift and far-reaching changes to their normal voting procedures in a compressed timeline.
"There's been a lot of attention brought to this election and the changes in the process," McGrane said. "There's a lot of people making their absentee requests, so we're shifting labor and everyone else to the major absentee process."
Little's decision was driven by the threat of contagion, and COVID-19 concerns are hanging over McGrane's office as well. Only a quarter of the 200 people who normally work in the Ada County Courthouse are there on a new normal day, but many of the people doing work on the election are at least able to work remotely.
In the 2018 primary election, 78,796 (33.9%) of Ada County's then 232,395 registered voters took part. Of the nearly 79,000 voters who participated in that primary, 12% or just under 9,500, cast absentee ballots.
On Monday, around 15,000 absentee ballots were mailed out to Ada County residents, and another 16,000 were in the queue, McGrane said. And the requests keep coming in. The Ada County Clerk's Office was processing between 15 and 20 absentee ballot requests a minute that day, and while the staff has managed to get a handle on those new ballots, it still has a major backlog of other, older requests it needs to get through too.
"In the 2016 May primary, we had just under 3,000 absentee ballots for that entire election," McGrane said about the uptick in numbers. "We're looking at somewhere from 10 to 15 times the number of absentee ballots being mailed out this time."
The results of this year's primary will be delayed. Voters must request an absentee ballot by May 19 and return it to their county clerk by June 2.
"We'll be counting most of the votes on June 2, and there will be no results until 8 p.m. on June 2," McGrane said.
The interest in absentee ballots is a change from past trends. Up until this year Ada County had seen a slow decline in absentee voting and a rise in the popularity of early voting. Early voting opportunities — such as the county's early voting truck and several weeks of early voting before Election Day — let voters make their decisions away from the crowds.
Canyon County has struggled to get enough envelopes for its all-absentee election, and elections office staffers also are trying to make sure every voter gets the right ballot out of about 250 options the county clerk has to sift through. Because it's a primary election, ballots are determined not only by a voter's address but by their voter affiliation. The deadline to change party affiliation has passed, though unaffiliated voters can choose a party up until May 19, according to Ada County's early voting webpage.
And in Ada County, that number of unique ballot options is almost doubled, with 482 different ballots that need to find their way to the right people across the county.
Normally those ballots would be figured out at either an early-voting station or a day-of precinct, where poll workers would help voters determine the right ballot. But, McGrane said, poll workers and the popular early voting options are no longer able to operate as they have in the past.
"What we're dealing with are entirely different than what Camas County is having to deal with," McGrane said. Camas County, west of Sun Valley, has about 1,100 residents.
Ada County officials have worked out a deal with the United States Postal Service for postage, and while the county normally doesn't send prepaid envelopes for people to return their ballots, it is doing so this election.
The Secretary of State's Office has sent out mailers to voters explaining that they need to request their ballot online through idahovotes.gov, where they can fill out an online request form or print and mail a form to a voter's county clerk's office. For those who cannot access the website, they will be sent an application in the mail.
Chad Houck, Idaho's deputy secretary of state, said the state was using some "absolutely new" items to help smooth the process of requesting an absentee ballot.
"In Idaho, you had not been able to request a ballot online," until March 24, when idahovotes.gov went live, Houck said.
The Secretary of State's office had expected a higher absentee turnout due to COVID-19 concerns, which had spurred the decision to allow people to request ballots online, instead of the paper-only requests that previously had been the only way to get a mail-in ballot.
"In Ada County, about half of the requests are coming in online," Houck said. "It's being significantly used in Ada County, and the requests are in the tens of thousands there."
Along with a mailer that was sent to all Idahoans earlier this week, the Secretary of State's Office will be sending out another postcard to every registered voter in the state about requesting an absentee ballot, an unusual step, Houck admitted.
"We don't normally send those out to all voters, and this time we're doing it twice," he said.