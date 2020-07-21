BOISE — The Ada County Courthouse will close early this afternoon due to fears about the protests planned in the city tonight.
Ada County Judge Melissa Moody made the decision in conjunction with the Idaho Supreme Court and the Ada County Board of Commissioners.
The Boise City Prosecutor's Office and the Idaho Federal Courthouse also will close early in response to concerns about this evening's protests.
"A few clerks will remain past 3:00 p.m. to accept emergency filings, as will all marshals. But if you want to leave, you are encouraged to go and reschedule your hearings," an email from Moody to Ada County's judges said.
Local leaders are concerned about tonight's protests, with Boise Mayor Lauren McLean releasing a statement on Monday calling for peace and warning Boiseans about "malicious forces who seek to capitalize on Boiseans protesting their city governments."
"Factions — many from outside our community — will again come to our great city and seek to intimidate, threaten and incite violence, all at the very time our community is most in need of unity in compassion," McLean said.
She went on to request residents to avoid assembling in downtown Boise and to condemn violence "of any form."
“We will have a lot of officers on the scene in an effort to protect everybody’s First Amendment rights and their physical safety," Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told the media in a Monday briefing.