BOISE — As a result of an Idaho Supreme Court Order, the Ada County Courthouse and Courthouse Complex starting Monday will be at reduced operations, the county announced Friday night.
Attorneys, jurors, parties, witnesses, victim support persons, county personnel, and judges are permitted to enter the courthouse, at 200 W. Front St. All other members of the public will not be allowed to enter until further notice.
The county will post updates at adacounty.id.gov/commissioners/covid-19.
An Ada County woman tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, the first confirmed case in Idaho.
The U.S. Courts for the District of Idaho is instructing anyone who had traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea or the Seattle/Tacoma area in the past 14 days not to come to the courthouse, but instead contact their attorney or court staff. Other district court operations, as of Friday afternoon, were continuing as normal at the James A. McClure Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, 550 W. Fort St. in Boise.
- Those called to jury duty are instructed to contact the jury office of the division where they were requested to appear.
- Those scheduled for a naturalization ceremony should contact the U.S. Court
- Naturalization Clerk’s Office at 208-334-9387.
- For District Court or Bankruptcy Court matters, please contact the Boise division at 208-334-1361.
- For probation matters contact 208-334-1630.