The Ada County Board of Commissioners took a petition to dissolve the Meridian Library District under advisement during its Thursday meeting. No judgment has been made on the petition.
Several library officials were present, including Meridian Library District Board of Trustees Chair Megan Larsen, Vice-Chair Jeff Kohler and Library Director Nick Grove.
“After the filing of the petition with the Ada County Clerk, the petition must then be presented to the board, which is the purpose of today’s meeting,” Commissioner Rod Beck said. “The board finds that the petition has been duly filed and presented.”
The “Concerned Citizens of Meridian” group filed a petition calling for the library district to be dissolved. The group said some of the books offered by the district are offensive and shouldn’t be available to children.
On Feb. 1, the group turned in 19 pages of signatures, according to Ada County Clerk Trent Tripple. There were about 119 signatures, and 93 were approved and returned to the group on Feb. 6. The petition was filed on Feb. 9.
Concerned Citizens of Meridian has been involved with the library previously, from serving the board with letters related to potential tort claims to testifying at library board meetings and posting about a “very large prayer vigil” in front of the director’s house.
The issue of what books to have in libraries has divided Republicans in the state. Some Republican leaders in Meridian have spoken out against library challenges.
There are very few examples nationally of library districts being dissolved.
In 2018, petitioners requested that the Woodstock, New York, library district be dissolved because of a dispute over construction.
And in 2002, a group of people tried to eliminate the Stevens County Rural Library District in Washington state, according to the New York Times. The American Library Association said the effort may have been the first ever aimed at dissolving a county’s library system by referendum, the Times reported.
It is unclear whether either effort succeeded.
The next step in the process in Meridian is for a public hearing to be held in three to six weeks. The board can then decide whether to put the dissolution on the ballot.
“We are disappointed that a small contingency in Ada County wants to dissolve the Meridian Library District,” Grove, the library director, said in a statement. “While we wait for the determination on the next steps, our library staff will continue to provide the excellent programming and assistance Meridian has embraced for the past 99 years.”