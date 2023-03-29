Meridian Library

The entrance to the Meridian Library is shown in 2022. A group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Meridian filed a petition Feb. 9 seeking to put the dissolution of the library district on the ballot.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — The Ada County Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously denied a petition to dissolve the Meridian Library District.

Had the commissioners approved the petition, an election would have been held to determine the library's fate. In their denial, the commissioners cited the cost of elections, the disruption to library services an election would cause, and the availability of other potential avenues to resolve the issue.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

