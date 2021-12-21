GARDEN CITY — Terry Reilly Health Services, a community health care business with clinics throughout the Treasure Valley, is getting $200,000 from Ada County to hire two practitioners and expand behavioral health services at local clinics. It's the latest move by the Ada County Board of Commissioners to shift priorities away from permanent support for the area's indigent population and toward transitional services such as mental health care and substance dependence rehabilitation.
The $200,000 initially was budgeted solely for health care services at New Path Community Housing, a permanent housing locale for the chronically homeless, but Ada County commissioners chose to redirect the funds to support a broader range of programs that address homelessness, mental health and substance dependence. Commissioners met with local health care and supportive housing leaders in recent months to discuss how the funding could be utilized.
On Monday, Ada County Commissioners Rod Beck, Ryan Davidson and Kendra Kenyon voted to give Terry Reilly a $200,000 check, which will fund, among other things, salaries for a psychiatric nurse practitioner and a patient navigator.
“We appreciate investment and attention to mental health needs in our community," Terry Reilly CEO Heidi Hart said in an emailed statement to the Idaho Press. "Funding will be used to expand behavior health services to help address a very critical need. We are committed to working with community partners to find both short and long term solutions to create a healthier community.”
Monday's decision comes after commissioners this summer reduced the county's annual allocation for homeless services, from $312,000 to $200,000, and withheld funding from New Path amid doubts about the efficacy of the program.
Beck has been critical of New Path’s “Housing First” model, which centers on providing permanent housing without preconditions. During Monday's meeting, he questioned the length of time New Path residents remain housed using public funds; some have maintained residence there since the 40-unit apartment complex opened in late 2018.
"I'm trying to figure out how the community has benefited if it's the same people there all the time," Beck said. "Do they ever move on?"
Deanna Watson, executive director of the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities, responded that New Path residents were targeted as the most vulnerable of the area's homeless population, meaning they've been homeless the longest and may have the most serious mental illness or substance abuse issues, which lead to repeat homelessness.
"I don't think it's a reasonable expectation that everyone who moves in there can, within one to three years, reach a point where they can now move on and be independent and able to support themselves," Watson said.
The county is at odds with the city of Boise over funding for New Path. Last month, the city, which jointly funded New Path with Ada County and private donors, boosted its contribution to the program by $335,000 to account for the county's withdrawal. Local health care systems St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus also increased their contributions from $100,000 to $120,000 each.
Beck noted Monday that public and private funding for homeless mental health and trauma services have actually increased as a result of the recent changes.
"It can safely be said … that there’s an increase in funding going towards that category," he said.
ALLUMBAUGH EXPANSION?
Also on Monday, commissioners discussed other ways to improve mental health and substance dependence services using federal COVID-19 relief funds as well as money from a recent statewide legal settlement with opioid distributors.
A worker shortage has exacerbated shortfalls in the area's counseling and psychiatric services, Hart said. That's why Terry Reilly suggested Ada County could fund the two new positions. Additionally, in the short-term, the county could address a recent spike in suicides and suicide attempts by funding training and public outreach opportunities, Hart said.
In the long-term, Terry Reilly and the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities are eyeing a vacant lot that could some day host a new supportive housing complex.
Dubbed by Hart and Watson the "field of dreams," the lot is next to Allumbaugh House, a Boise Bench rehabilitation center owned by the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities and operated by Terry Reilly. With help from the county, the two organizations could build a transitional housing complex that would serve as a "bridge" between leaving rehab and finding a stable home, Hart said.
Watson told the commissioners, "For 11 years we've been staring at that land and thinking about what we would like to see." She said in recent years more than half of previously homeless Allumbaugh House clients complete the rehab program then return to homelessness.
"We want it to be a bridge program, not a permanent stop for people," Watson said of the housing complex, which would also host counseling services.
Kenyon signaled she is open to the project, but she would prefer apartments aren't self-contained, which is her objection to New Path's model.
"You take somebody who has mental illness and substance abuse problems and you tell them they don't have to be accountable and 'You can isolate,'" Kenyon said. "'You don't have to come out and have a congregate meal or do case management or anything at all' … You're setting that person up for failure … Every person needs to feel a sense of belonging, not isolation, and they need to feel a sense of accountability."
Representatives from each agency will continue to meet to discuss the project.