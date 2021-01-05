BOISE — The Ada County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday designated 250 acres of property in the Dry Creek Valley an Open Space and Conservation Area, protecting valuable wild lands in a rapidly growing area.
The Red Hawk property is in northern Ada County, in the Boise Foothills between Hidden Springs and the Avimor development, and is a wintering spot for deer and elk. The unanimous vote allows for hiking, running, mountain biking and horseback riding on designated trails, and defines the open space as "land identified as natural, open land that does not have development."
“As our area experiences unprecedented growth that we anticipate will continue, it is critically important to protect our precious open spaces so generations to come will be able to enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds us,” Ada County Commissioner Kendra Kenyon said in a statement.
“People often describe our region as God’s county,” Ada County Commissioner Patrick Malloy stated. “It’s fitting and appropriate that we preserve areas of open space when possible so that everyone can appreciate the breathtaking beauty around us.”
This is one of the board's last votes before new Republican Commissioners Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson are sworn into office next Monday.
“It is an honor to have one of my last votes as an Ada County Commissioner be something that will benefit generations to come,” said Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo. “Ada County is one of the most beautiful places to live and visit. This will ensure that our children and grandchildren will be able to enjoy some of the wide-open spaces that have shaped who we are as a people and a community.”