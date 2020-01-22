The Ada County Board of Commissioners are at loggerheads about how to best deal with the county's next budget cycle.
In a press release sent out Tuesday afternoon, Ada County Commissioner Rick Visser proposed limiting the county's fiscal year 2021 budget by holding each department's budget increases to 50 percent (only allowing a 2% total increase instead of the statutorily allowed 3%), not collecting any foregone taxes, denying any additional budget requests and freezing all county expenditures to fiscal year 2020's budget.
But Chairwoman Kendra Kenyon and Commissioner Diana Lachiondo said later by phone they do not agree with Visser's early plan for the Ada County fiscal year 2021 budget.
Ada County's budget cycle begins on Oct. 1 each year, so Visser's proposed changes would go into effect on Oct. 1, 2020.
Visser said his proposal springs from listening to residents tell him how stressful property tax increases have been on their finances this past year.
"Even our mailman, when he ran into my wife while she was outside, said, 'Tell Rick to do something about our property taxes,'" Visser said.
Visser said he was calling for cities with high property tax rates to "reign in their spending" as well.
In his press release, Visser included a breakdown of his own property tax bill. Ada County's tax was 20 percent of the total, while the city of Boise, in which Visser resides, was more than double that total, at 44.6 percent.
However, Kenyon and Lachiondo said such a proposal seems a bit premature.
"Our budget process is approximately a seven-month process, and we have only met with Commissioner Visser for 30 minutes about it," Kenyon said on Tuesday, referring to a Budget Work Meeting that took place last Thursday.
"I think it is very premature to come up with wholesale solutions for property tax relief without having conversations with elected officials, department heads and conversations with the public," Kenyon added.
Lachiondo agreed it was too early in the budget process to make any decisions yet.
"There's limited information with a lot of X-factors," Lachiondo said, citing the Idaho Legislature's potential decisions on Medicaid and a recent Idaho Department of Correction proposal to reduce the amount the state would pay Ada and other counties for housing state prison inmates in county jails.
"It's pretty premature to say what the budget will look like yet," said Lachiondo, noting that telling departments and offices what their budgets would look like without looking at them individually might not be "the best governing approach."
"There's a lot of nuance to be taken into account," Lachiondo said.
Kenyon said taking a close look at the county's 14 departments and other elected officials' agencies was a necessary part of the budget's journey through the system.
"I think it would be a dereliction of duty if we did not go through the seven-month process and look at every department and elected official's agency individually," Kenyon said about Visser's proposals. "It's a simple solution that people want to hear, but I don't think it's best practices."