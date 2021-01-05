BOISE — The Ada County Board of Commissioners declared January 2021 as Human Rights Awareness Month in Ada County.
“This proclamation is especially important for our community as new individuals and families move here,” said Ada County Commissioner Kendra Kenyon. “We want to underscore that Ada County is a place where all people regardless of their place of birth, race, gender or sexual orientation can live, work, start a business, and raise a family without fear of prejudice or marginalization.”
The proclamation declares the importance of individual rights for all persons and encourages a spirit of community, a press release from the Ada County Board of Commissioners said.
“Human rights are fundamental in building community and can foster a more positive, productive working environment that is based on dignity and respect. Etched in the stone of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, Eleanor Roosevelt reminds us ‘Where, after all, do universal human rights begin? In small places close to home … where every man, woman, and child seeks equal justice, equal opportunity, equal dignity without discrimination,'" said Dan Prinzing, the executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.